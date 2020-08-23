LG Manoj Sinha meets family of J-K Sarpanch killed by militants

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Sunday met with the family members of Sarpanch, Ajay Pandita Bharti who was killed by militants.

The sarpanch succumbed to his injuries after being shot by terrorists in Larkipora village of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on June 8.

The late Sarpanch's wife, Sohoni Pandita, and father Dwarika Nath Pandita spoke to the Lieutenant Governor about the issues they were facing, and the LG assured all possible support from the Government to them.

He also expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the family members of the Sarpanch. (ANI)

