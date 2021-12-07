LG Manoj Sinha visits Chamliyal Border Outpost of BSF along International Border in J-K's Samba

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Chamliyal Border Outpost of the Border Security Force (BSF) along International Border in Samba district on Tuesday.

As per a release from BSF, he was received by DK Boora, Inspector-General, Ftr HQ BSF, Jammu and Director-General, BSF Surjeet Singh, who briefed Sinha about the security scenario and the BSF's domination on the International Border in the area.



The Lieutenant Governor also witnessed a weapon display at the border outpost. He interacted with the troops, praised them for their extraordinary services and hard work and also presented them with a fruit basket.

Later, Sinha laid a wreath at Shaheed Jatinder Memorial in honour of martyrs at the border outpost.

He offered a chaddar at the Baba Chamliyal shrine during his visit to the village Channi Fatwal, Tehsil Ramgarh, Samba district. He also interacted with the population at the borders. (ANI)

