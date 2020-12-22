LG reviews preparedness for roll out of COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday reviewed the preparedness for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi and advised the officials to work in close coordination with the Health Ministry.

Baijal virtually chaired a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to review the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

The meeting was attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot, Dr V K Paul of NITI Aayog, Dr Randeep Guleria of AIIMS, Dr S K Singh of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other senior officers.

Baijal said in tweets that he appreciated the exemplary effort put in by all the stakeholders in the effective management of COVID-19, while stressing on the need for continued and sustained efforts towards higher testing, aggressive contact tracing and strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour especially in view of the existing weather conditions.

"Reviewed the preparedness for the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi and advised the officials to work in close coordination with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) in this regard," he said. (ANI)