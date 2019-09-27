LG reviews preparedness of Delhi Police in dealing with organised crime

New Delhi [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal on Thursday reviewed the preparedness of Delhi Police in dealing with organised crimes.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary, Delhi, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, Special Secretary (Home) and other officials.

According to a press release from Raj Niwas, Baijal reviewed the preparedness of Delhi Police in dealing with organised crimes involving use of weapons/arm, drug peddling, etc. and measures to effectively curb them.

The press release said, "Delhi Police informed LG that analysis and sharing of intelligence about active criminals/jail releases is being undertaken to check the use of firearms in crime. Coordination meetings are being undertaken with neighbouring states especially during elections and as part of pre-Independence Day, Republic Day preparations."

"The Delhi Police briefed the LG about various measures taken to prevent Drug Peddling such as effective surveillance over the activities of criminals involved in drug trafficking; beat and division officers in the field to keep a sharp vigil in the area and develop local intelligence; every district now has an Anti Narcotics Cell to curb the menace, etc," the release said.

The release said that it was informed that District Anti-Narcotics Squads have been tasked to identify Hot Spots of drug sale, potential suppliers, active drug traffickers and peddlers, etc. LG was also apprised that Anti Narcotics Squads have been constituted in all Districts, under the supervision of ACP/ Operations.

The LG directed that the intelligence regarding international routes for drug supply be shared with the Border Forces to curb the international networks involved in drug trafficking. Further, it was desired by the LG that special checks may be made near educational Institutions, Schools, Colleges etc. to prevent luring of children/adolescents into drugs.

"Baijal advised Commissioner of Police to institutionalize the mechanism of coordination meetings with neighbouring states/districts and also explore the possibility of increasing the frequency of such meetings for action against criminals, illegal firearms, drug peddling, etc." the release said.

"He also advised to expedite action for the audit of gun houses to prevent the possibility of pilferage of ammunitions," it added. (ANI)

