LG reviews status of "Safe City Project"; directs Delhi Police to operationalise it by August

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Monday reviewed the status and progress of the "Safe City Project" being implemented by the Delhi Police and issued instructions for the same to be made fully functional and operational by August this year, said an official release.

According to the release, this multi-dimensional ambitious project is being implemented at a cost of Rs 798 Crores and is funded by the Central Government.

"The project will augment and enhance overall technologically-enabled policing in Delhi and help prevent and curb all forms of crimes against women apart from others," added the release.



The Lt. Governor issued instructions to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications into the project, so as to ensure real-time crowd assessment, picking up behavioural traits and discrepancies and immediately notify the Command and Control Centres in PHQ, the Districts and Police Stations for immediate response in case of any deviations that point out towards impending crime.





With an objective to create a safe, secure and empowering environment for women in public places, to enable them to pursue all opportunities without the threat of gender-based violence and harassment, the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development, GOI had approved "Safe City Project" under Nirbhaya Fund for implementation by Delhi Police within the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi.



The project aims to prevent and curb all forms of crimes against women in public places by providing a technology-enabled surveillance system, 24x7 real-time video-based analytics, quick and effective emergency response system and dedicated emergency vehicles for responding to women in distress.



The project with an outlay of Rs 857 crore is under implementation by C-DAC (total Service Provider) and NEC (Master System Integrator)/RailTel (Internet Service Provider). (ANI)



