Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur flagged a cycle rally and a cleanliness drive. (Image source: Twitter)

LG RK Mathur flags off cycle rally in Ladakh

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2020 13:54 IST


Ladakh [India], October 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the Gandhi Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur on Friday flagged off a 15 kilometers cycle rally and a simultaneous cleanliness drive.

Mathur felicitated local cyclists and winner of multiple gold medals, Lekzes Angmo, for her achievement.
He also felicitated the sanitisation staff and said that to achieve a healthy society, cleanliness is of paramount importance, and the administration and people will work hand-in-hand to turn Ladakh into one of the cleanest destinations.
Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

