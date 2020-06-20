LG roll backs order, says institutional quarantine only in cases home isolation not feasible

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday rolled back his order on mandatory five-day institutional quarantine period for COVID-19 positive patients stating that only those patients need to undergo institutional quarantine who do not require hospitalisation and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation.

"Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment & do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," Baijal said in a tweet.

Baijal had on Friday issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in five-day institutional quarantine.

"Every corona positive person will have to stay in quarantine centre for five days. Only then a person will be sent to home isolation. But if there are symptoms then they will be sent to the quarantine centre or hospital, accordingly," the order had said.

According to Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a total of 53,116 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)