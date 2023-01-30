LG Saxena approves promotion of 139 doctors working in Delhi government hospitals

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the promotion of 139 doctors (Non-teaching Specialists), working in various Delhi government hospitals from Grade II to Grade-I.



According to the official statement, promotions of these doctors, eligible for the same after completion of four years of service had been pending since 2020/2021.

Initially appointed by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in 2014/2015, these doctors have been working in Delhi government Hospitals like Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Lok Nayak Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, etc. They are Specialists in various disciplines that include Obstetrics and Gynecology, ENT, Paediatrics, Medicine, Ophthalmology, Pulmonology and Anesthesia, etc.

Ever since taking over Saxena has been insisting upon providing better service conditions and facilities to the medical professionals working in government hospitals and had undertaken to ensure due promotions to them at the earliest, the statement added. (ANI)

