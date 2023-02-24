LG Saxena invokes special powers, appoints late ASI's son as Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Thursday, invoked his special powers to appoint the son of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Shambhu Dayal Meena, who was killed while displaying exemplary valour on duty, as the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police.

"In recognition of the exemplary courage and valour shown by late ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena and in consideration of the financial hardships that his family would have faced due to his demise, Delhi Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena has approved the proposal of Commissioner of Police, to appoint Deepak Meena, S/o. late Shambhu Dayal Meena, as a Sub Inspector (SI) in the Delhi Police, on compassionate grounds," the Raj Bhavan stated in a release.

Saxena invoked his powers u/r 30 of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 and relaxed the prescribed criterion to facilitate the appointment of Deepak Meena, and approved the recommendations of the Police Commissioner for such relaxation, the release stated.

"Late ASI Meena's valour and exemplary courage needs to be recognized and the financial hardships his family may face need to be considered," LG Saxena said.

ASI (Exe.) Shambhu Dayal Meena, was posted in Maya Puri Police Station, West District. While on duty, he received a complaint from a lady about snatching of her husband's mobile phone. Meena rushed to the spot and upon identification by the lady, overpowered the 24-year-old snatcher.



When ASI Meena was taking the accused to the police station, he suddenly pulled out a knife hidden under his shirt and attacked Meena multiple times on vital parts of his body.

57-year-old Meena, despite being empty-handed and without caring for his life, displayed the utmost courage and bravely confronted the criminal. In spite of receiving several injuries, he overpowered and apprehended the desperate armed criminal and did not let the criminal escape till the necessary support team reached the police station. Though he was given immediate medical assistance, Meena unfortunately succumbed to his injuries on January 8, 2023, the release stated.

Sanjana, W/o Late Shambhu Dayal Meena, submitted an application for appointment of her son namely Deepak Meena as Sub Inspr. (Exe.) in Delhi Police on compassionate ground.

Delhi Police examined the matter and submitted that, as per Standing Order relating to appointment of Sub-Inspector by direct recruitment, the candidate was short of some physical requirements. The Police Commissioner thereafter, expeditiously sought approval of the LG for relaxation of rules for Deepak Meena's appointment, against the post of Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police, the release stated.

The LG in his order has noted that "the act of bravery and valour shown by Late ASI Shambhu Dayal Meena, who sacrificed his life in line of duty, needs to be acknowledged, as he has set an example to the entire police force."

"In view of the facts and circumstances of the case and owing to the financial hardship that Meena's family would have faced, since he was the sole bread winner of his family and in consideration of exemplary courage shown by the late Meena in discharge of his duties, the Lt. Governor invoked his special powers to relax the prescribed criterion of physical standards, and directed the Police Commissioner to appoint Deepak Meena S/o Late Shambhu Dayal Meena, to the post of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police," the release further stated. (ANI)

