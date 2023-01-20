LG Sinha lays foundation stone of 936-flat accommodation for Kashmiri Pandits in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday laid the foundation stone of transit accommodation for Kashmiri Pandit Employees in the Zewan area of Srinagar.

Kashmiri Pandits working under the Prime Minister's Reconstruction Plan will benefit from this plan, the LG office said.

The housing colony being constructed on 113 Kanals of land will have 39 blocks comprising 936 flats, the LG office has tweeted. The Roads & Bridges (R&B) department has been directed to timely complete the project, it said.



Sinha while addressing the gathering at the inauguration event said, "We are working in a sensitive manner to resolve issues raised by Kashmiri migrants."

The Jammu and Kashmir government has started making many such transit accommodations for Kashmiri Pandits in various districts of the Kashmir Valley.

Earlier, residential quarters were constructed for pandits in the Vessu area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relief package for Kashmiri migrants in the union territory.

Transit accommodations for migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees at Odina village of the Sumbal area of Bandipora district in North Kashmir were also constructed. The construction of this transit accommodation started last year in May and it's being constructed for Prime Minister package employees. (ANI)

