LG visits Sanjay Lake in East Delhi, directs officials to complete dredging, de-silting work by June 30

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Lt. Governor VK Saxena visited Sanjay Lake in East Delhi today and directed officials to undertake immediate steps to restore and rejuvenate the dying water body by June 30.

Anguished over the neglect that led to the lake deteriorating into a pond of muck over the years, the LG instructed DDA and DJB officials to carry out thorough de-silting and dredging of the lake and deepen it by 2.5 metres before the onset of monsoon. This is the second visit of the LG to Sanjay Lake after his first visit on 5 November 2022.

Spread over a massive 172 acres of land, Sanjay Lake is the biggest green asset in the entire East Delhi area and a 54-acre water body therein is the most striking feature of the park. Once deepened with an average depth of 2.5 meters, this lake will be able to hold nearly 53 million litres of water.

The LG instructed DDA to prepare a rejuvenation plan within one week and complete the dredging and de-silting work before the monsoon arrives. This will rejuvenate the lake naturally while recharging the groundwater simultaneously.



It may be noted that the LG has accorded top priority to restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies in his efforts to recharge the groundwater, make Delhi self-reliant for its water requirements and create a blue-green asset for the national capital.

In this regard, a number of steps like rejuvenation of water body at Roshanara Bagh, restoration of ancient Anang Tal Baoli, developing three water bodies at Baansera, rejuvenation of Bhalswa Lake, etc. have been taken in recent times. Further, DDA is creating five water bodies in the Dwarka region that will be used for storing the overflowing water during the monsoons.

At the same time, the feasibility of utilizing the depressions in Asola Bhati Mines for water conservation is also being explored. Saxena also took stock of the ongoing dredging and de-silting work on the eastern side of the Sanjay Lake that ensued following his instructions during the first visit on 5th November 2022.

The LG was informed that new pipelines were being laid to channelize the rainwater from NH-24 which runs parallel to the Sanjay Lake, and several other adjoining areas, into the lake. At the same time, the sewage discharge from certain residential pockets has been completely checked so as to maintain the quality of water to support aquatic flora and fauna.

The LG asked the DDA officials to repair the pavements surrounding the lake and carry out an extensive cleaning of the lake by removing all garbage/debris/plastic waste. Noticing that the Sanjay Lake was frequented by a large number of locals, he also asked the concerned agencies to enhance public amenities inside the park. The LG also interacted with the visitors and assured them to address all their grievances at the earliest. (ANI)

