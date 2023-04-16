LG VK Saxena flags procedural lapses on part of Delhi Govt in convening one-day Assembly session

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena has flagged grave procedural lapses on part of the Delhi government in convening the one-day session of the Assembly on Monday, said a statement issued by the LG's office.

The statement issued by LGO said, "The Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has proposed to call the 2nd part of the 4th session of the Assembly, whereas the Delhi Cabinet has recommended convening the One-day session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly. As per Rules and Act, the House adjourned sine die on March 29 this year has to be first prorogued before a new session can be convened."

"Even as a session remains unprorogued, a new session cannot be convened," the statement further said.



"Delhi Cabinet and Delhi Legislative Assembly are not working in tandem as per the extant law, which has been brought to the notice of the Chief Minister by the LG", reads the statement.

According to the statement, the one-day special session has been recommended by the Delhi Cabinet without any specified legislative business.

The statement added that the Cabinet's recommendation for convening the one-day session had been made without following the due procedure. (ANI)

