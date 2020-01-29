LGBT community denied permission to take out Pride March in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 29 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Wednesday denied permission to the LGBT community to take out their 11th Pride March.

Humsafar Trust in association with Queer Azadi conducts a public march at Mumbai's August Kranti Ground every year, where people from all communities and classes take part in this March and raise their voice against the discrimination against LGBT community.

Speaking to ANI, Tinesh Chopde, Advocacy Manager of Humsafar Trust, said: "It's a huge disappointment that we didn't get permission to take out the march, which is supposed to happen on February 1 this year."

"The police denied the permission to us because they are worried that the group of miscreants may take advantage and join it anonymously to create problems," he added.

He said that as there will be about 1,50,000 people this year, so the Mumbai Police are worried as it will be difficult for them to figure out the miscreants and this will also be a threat to the life of people taking part in the march.

"We are still trying to reach out to the government so that we get the permission for the march. We are getting many calls from the people, who have already planned for the march," he said.

Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Mohite, Police Station, Gavdevi, has issued a letter to Humsafar Trust, mentioning that August Kranti Ground has been restricted under the IPC Act 149.

The letter said the police got information that people will raise slogans against the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and hence was denied the permission. (ANI)

