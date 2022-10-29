'Liberation Week' celebrations held in J-K to commemorate 75th anniversary of Accession Day

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 29 (ANI): To commemorate the 75th anniversary of Accession Day of Jammu and Kashmir, 'Liberation Week' celebrations are being held in Srinagar.

The weeklong celebrations were organised by the NGO, Voice For Peace And Justice. The celebrations began on October 26.



Various sports activities like volleyball matches, tug of war, football matches and others were organised throughout the week. Several cultural programmes were also organized during the celebrations.





As part of the celebrations, a mega cycling event "PedalForPeace" was organized today in which more than 150 boys and girls took part with full enthusiasm. The winner of the cycle race was presented with a bicycle. The top ten position holders were awarded cash prizes and mementoes.

Further, special awards and cash prizes were distributed to girls.



The Chief Guest of the cycling event Javaid Ahmad (KAS) distributed the prizes and addressed the gathering. He appreciated the president of Voice For Peace And Justice Farooq Ganderbali for organizing such events time and again for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

On October 26, 1947, the 'Instrument of Accession' for the Jammu and Kashmir was signed between Maharaja Hari Singh and the Republic of India. On the very next day that is October 27, Indian Army troops were transported by the Indian Air Force to Budgam Airport to evict Pakistani forces from J-K. (ANI)

