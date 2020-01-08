LIC employess in Lucknow participate in 'Bharat Bandh' by trade unions

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Employees of All India Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) here on Wednesday participated in the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by trade unions against the policies of the central government.

They raised slogans against the Centre and its policies.

"We are protesting against changes in labour laws, disinvestment of the public sector, taking LIC to the stock market, inflation and unemployment. We demand social protection for labours," said Alok Tiwari, chief of All India LIC Employees Association.

"Independent federations are protesting to give a message to the government that their policies are not in favour of citizens," he said.

Bus and train services in various parts of the country including West Bengal and Odisha have been affected due to protests held during Bharat Bandh.

The ten central trade unions including Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), among others have given the call for strike with a 12-point charter of demand. Trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) is not taking part in the strike. (ANI)