New Delhi [India], Dec 27 (ANI): Life Insurance Corporation of India generated a valuation surplus of Rs 53,214.41 crore, registering a growth of 9.9 per cent over the previous year, Ministry of Finance stated.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received a cheque of Rs 2,610.74 crore from MR Kumar, Chairman of LIC, as government's share of the surplus for financial year 2018-2019 here on Friday.
Finance Secretary Rajeev Kumar was also present.
LIC has a market share of 76.28 per cent in the number of policies and 71 per cent in first year premium as on November 30, 2019, the Ministry added. (ANI)
LIC gives Rs 2,610.74 crore as govt share of surplus to Sitharaman
ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:35 IST
