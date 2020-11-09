Licences issued for sale of firecrackers suspended, further action to be taken on NGT's directions

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Delhi Police on Sunday said that all licences issued for the sale of firecrackers in the national capital have been suspended and further action will be taken on National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directions.

"All licences issued for the sale of firecrackers have been suspended and further action will be taken on NGT directions," tweeted the official Twitter account of Delhi Police.



Police also registered seven cases of selling firecrackers and eight cases of 8 cases of bursting crackers despite the ban.

"Seven cases of selling firecrackers registered in Delhi along with the recovery of nearly 595 kilograms of the same. Seven people also arrested in connection with this. Eight cases of bursting crackers registered; one kg of crackers recovered, with the arrest of one person," police said.

With rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution level, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 5 announced a ban on firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali from November 7 to November 30. (ANI)

