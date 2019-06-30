License for airgun not needed, says BJP worker on celebratory firing outside Akash Vijayvargiya's office

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 30 (ANI): BJP worker, who fired celebratory gunshots outside party legislator Akash Vijayvargiya's office, on Sunday said he fired with an airgun which does not require any license.

The man who fired gunshots has been identified as Kripal Singh.

"I have an airgun. As everyone was in a celebratory mood on the return of Akash Vijayvargiya, I fired gunshots in the air. There is no need for a license for airgun. I have no personal relationship with the BJP legislator. It was just a celebratory firing," said Kripal Singh while speaking to ANI.

In a video, which is being shared on social media, supporters of the first-time legislator are seen firing in the air and garlanding Akash, the son of BJP's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. BJP workers were also seen distributing sweets and dancing on the beats of the drum.

BJP workers celebrated outside Vijayvargiya's office after he walked out of prison on bail, four days after he was arrested for beating up a civic body official with a cricket bat.

"I am not guilty or embarrassed about what I did as it was in public interest. A woman was being dragged brutally in front of the police and I couldn't think of doing anything else," the young politician told ANI upon his release from jail.

"We work for public interest and dedicate each and every moment of our lives for the peace and prosperity of people of this country. We will continue doing that. I pray to God that I should not get a chance to bat again," he added.

On June 26, a Municipal Corporation officer, who was on an anti-encroachment drive in Indore, was chased away by Akash and supporters. A video of the dramatic incident, showing the legislator beating up an officer with a cricket bat, went viral, drawing criticism from the opposition.

BJP chief Amit Shah sought a report about the case from the party's Madhya Pradesh unit even as Vijayvargiya's supporters rallied behind him and camped outside the jail where he was imprisoned.

Posters with "Salute Akash ji" written on them came up in the city, though they were later removed. (ANI)

