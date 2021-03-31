Lieutenant General Alok Kler relinquishes command of South Western Command

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 31 (ANI): Lieutenant General Alok Kler, relinquished command of Jaipur based Sapta Shakti Command on Wednesday.

Lt Gen Alok Kler , PVSM, VSM, ADC handed over the baton to Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Bhinder from the Armoured Corps.

On the occasion, the General Officer paid tributes to the Bravehearts' at the Prerna Sthal.



"A third-generation Army officer, General Kler was commissioned in the Armoured Corps in 1982 and had an illustrious professional career over nearly 40 years of his life in uniform and has been known for his leadership qualities, dynamism and passion for adventure," read the official release from Defence PRO, Jaipur.

During his tenure, the Sapta Shakti Command scaled even higher standards of operational readiness as also responded very robustly to the challenges posed by COVID-19.

With his penchant for physical fitness and adventure, General Kler is an avid cyclist and sky diver. He cycled from Delhi to Jaipur in September 2019 to take over command of Sapta Shakti Command. He has undertaken numerous cycling expeditions. He also undertook sky diving six times in a day from 12000 feet above ground level in the month of March 2021 for which he has been recognised by India Book of Records.

On relinquishing Command, Lt Gen Alok Kler extended his warmest greetings to all ranks of Sapta Shakti Command, Veer Naris, Veterans, Civil Defence Employees, their family members and the media fraternity. (ANI)

