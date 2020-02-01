Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Lieutenant General JS Negi on Saturday took over as the Commandant of the prestigious Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.
Before this, he was working for the Strategic Forces Command. (ANI)
Lieutenant General JS Negi takes over as Indian Military Academy Commandant
ANI | Updated: Feb 01, 2020 21:03 IST
