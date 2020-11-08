Lieutenant General Raj Shukla visits ASC Centre and college in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 8 (ANI): Lieutenant General Raj Shukla, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Army Training Command (ARTRAC) on Sunday visited ASC Centre and college and the Military Police Centre and School in Bengaluru.

The Lieutenant-General witnessed the recruits undergoing training at the centre.

According to the official release, "The Army Commander visited various facilities of the establishment and appreciated the efforts made in enhancing the standard of training, especially introduction of latest technologies."



The Army Commander appreciated the up-gradation of the training facilities and innovations used at the centre.

During his address to the serving officers of Bengaluru military station, he urged all officers to strive for all-round development and to be abreast of the happenings the world over, especially concerning strategies and geopolitical aspects.

ASC Centre and College, along with its the two ASC training centres is a premier training establishment of Indian Army, imparting training on logistics aspects which include mechanical transport, animal transport and training to clerks and chefs of the Corps. (ANI)

