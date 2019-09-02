Life slowly returns to normal in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kasmir) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Life was seen limping back to normalcy in Rajouri district almost a month after the government abrogated Article 370.

People were seen flocking markets in large numbers to buy household essentials and other items. One of the residents, Mohsin Mirza said that life is returning back to normalcy in the region.

Speaking to ANI, Mirza said, "It was tough for us during the curfew situation in the state but our district administration has dealt with the situation with great sensitivity."

Mirza, however, appealed to the government to resume the mobile internet services at the earliest.

"I thank the administration and the government for their efforts and I hope that mobile internet services are restored at the earliest. A lot of our problems will be resolved for example filling examination forms. Life will get much easier then," he said.

Several restrictions were imposed in Jammu and Kashmir as a "precautionary measure" earlier this month when the Centre scrapped the state's special status under Article 370and bifurcated it into two union territories. (ANI)

