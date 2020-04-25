Lifeguard agency in Goa feeding canine friends on beaches

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 25 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19, members of Drishti Lifesaving, an agency appointed by the Goa government for lifeguard duties, are providing daily meals to stray animals across beaches in the state.

"We co-exist with animals and everything around us... Right now during COVID-19, the safety is to ensure that the dog population is healthy... It's important for us to ensure that they are also healthy. Therefore, also ensure the safety of human beings because when the dogs are not hungry they will not bite, they will not attack people," said Divya Sharma, Head of Brand and Culture, Drishti Lifesaving.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

Sanjay Yadav, an instructor, said, "Dogs used to run after our cars. We found out that they are hungry and searching for food. So, our company decided that we will provide them with food at least on beaches."

Another instructor named Ashwin Gakh described the change in the behaviour of the dogs.

"We saw a change in the dogs' behaviour. They had become a bit aggressive as they were not getting food. Later, it was decided that food will be provided to them. Now, we have seen changes in them," Gakh said. (ANI)

