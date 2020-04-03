Light diyas, candles on Sunday 9 pm to defeat coronavirus darkness: PM Modi to nation

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to countrymen to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic.

"Friends, amidst the darkness spread by the corona pandemic, we must continuously progress towards light and hope. We must defeat the deep darkness of the crisis by spreading the glory of light in all four directions," said the Prime Minister in a video message.

"And that is why, this Sunday, on April 5, we must all together, challenge the darkness spread by the corona crisis, introducing it to the power of light. On this day, we must awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. We must take the super resolve of 130 crore Indians to even greater heights," he said.

He asked the people to turn off all the lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5.

"In that light, in that lustre, in that radiance, let us resolve in our minds that we are not alone, that no one is alone! 130 crore Indians are committed, through a common resolve!" he said.

The Prime Minister further asked citizens not to assemble or gather anywhere while participating in this programme and emphasised on the importance of social distancing to prevent coronavirus spread. "Please do not go out on to the roads, lanes or your localities, do it at the doorstep or balconies of your own homes. One must never cross the 'Lakshman Rekha' of social distancing. Social distancing should not be breached under any circumstances. This is the only panacea to break the chain of coronavirus," he said.

He said this "collective resolve" of 130 crore Indian population will give everyone "the strength to fight, as well as the confidence to win, in this hour of crisis."

He said the 'Janata curfew's' success has become an example for all countries and they are replicating it now.

The Prime Minister asserted that people's participation in the 'Janata curfew' made the nation realise its collective strength in these testing times. "It has led to the deepening of the belief that the nation can unite as one in the battle against corona. This collective spirit of yours, of the nation, can be seen manifesting itself during these times of lockdown," he said.

Reciting a Sanskrit shloka -- "Utsaho balwaan arya, na asti utsaah param balam, sah utsahasaya lokeshu, na kinchit api durlabham", the Prime Minister said: "This means that there is no greater force in the world than our passion and our spirit. That there is nothing in the world that we cannot achieve on the basis of this strength."

"Come, let us come together and jointly defeat this coronavirus, and make India victorious," he said. (ANI)

