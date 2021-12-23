Light House project to be completed by December 2022 : Tripura CM

Agartala (Tripura) [India], December 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday said that the ambitious Light House project that is being constructed here at Akhaura area would be completed by the end of December 2022.

"The project will be completed by November to December next year", said Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb during a visit to the construction site.

Deb was apprised by the construction agency about the remaining works and the efforts being undertaken to speed up the project.



"Due to the pandemic situation, work could not be started on time. Moreover, selecting the plot for construction is also challenging. An area of around 100-feet area was selected for starting the construction. According to the construction agency, a model will be ready by January 15 next so that people who invest in the project can have a glimpse of their future houses," said Deb.

According to Deb, PM Modi has advised Chief Ministers of all states where such projects have been initiated to direct the state engineers and students of engineering colleges to conduct studies at the construction sites.

"A total of six Light House projects have been started across the country. In each of them, an experimental technology has been used. In the days to come these technologies will be adopted by the CPWD and state PWD departments. I will consult the Chief Secretary to ensure that the state PWD engineers visit the construction site and study the technology used here", added Deb.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020 laid the foundation stone of the multi-crore Light House Project, which involves the construction of around 1,000 houses each in Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

The project assumes significance as the beneficiaries of the project will be from low-income groups. (ANI)

