Light intensity rain, drizzle likely to occur in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Light-intensity intermittent rain and drizzle are likely to occur over and adjoining areas of Haryana and Rajasthan during the next two hours, said Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) in New Delhi on Sunday.

"02/04/2023: 08:00 IST; Light intensity intermittent rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Narnaul (Haryana) Pilani, Jhunjunu, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Laxmangarh, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," tweeted RWFC.

The Met department had earlier in the day predicted Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Rajasthan in the next two hours.

"02/04/2023: 06:45 IST; Light to moderate intensity intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Pilani, Jhunjunu, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," tweeted RWFC.

Earlier on Saturday, the RWFC predicted Hailstorms and rain over the adjoining areas of NCR (Gurugram).



In a tweet, RWFC said, "01/04/2023; 18:00 IST; In continuation with previous weather alert Hail storm/Precipitation is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Gurugram) during next 1 hour."

As the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall, several parts of Delhi saw waterlogging on Friday morning.

According to the weather forecast by Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi, "31/03/2023: 07:15 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle would occur over and adjoining areas of Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Gohana, Rohtak, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Kosli, Bawal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli. Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Chandpur, Daurala, Meerut, Kithor (U.P.) Sidhmukh and Kotputli (Rajasthan) light-intensity rain/drizzle will occur during the next 2 hours."

Earlier on Thursday, rain coupled with thunderstorms lashed parts of the national capital.

India Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted, "Scattered to widespread rainfall/thunderstorm, lightning/gusty winds are very likely over the region from March 30 to April 1 in Northwest India." (ANI)

