Light rain in parts of Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Parts of Delhi on Tuesday received scattered rainfall accompanied by cold breeze.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and isolated rain/thunderstorm over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate scattered/fairly widespread rain/thunderstorm during next 48 hours with peak activity and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and hail during next 24 hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and isolated rain/thunderstorm over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 24 hours. Scattered rain/thunderstorm with lightning also likely over East India during next 48 hours," IMD stated in its bulletin. (ANI)