Light rain in parts of Himachal, possibility of landslides in Shimla, Sholan: IMD

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted light to moderate rain in parts of Himachal Pradesh and said that landslides may occur in the Shimla and Solan districts.

"Light to moderate rain is very likely to continue in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur. Visibility will remain less than 500 meters and there is a possibility of landslides in the Shimla and Solan districts," the IMD said.

On August 17, the Shimla-Mataur National Highway was blocked due to landslide in Kangra.



The road was jampacked as the vehicles waited for the road to be cleared following the heavy rainfall. (ANI)

