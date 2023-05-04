Light rain, snowfall likely in Uttarakhand's hilly districts today

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 4 (ANI): There is a possibility of light rain and snowfall on May 4 in the hilly districts of Uttarakhand - Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh - while the weather will remain dry with partial clouds in the plains, according to the State Meteorological Center.

There is also a possibility of hailstorms at some places in the above hilly districts.



The temperature in the high-altitude areas may remain below zero degrees in the morning, for which a yellow alert has been issued.

According to the Meteorological Center, on May 5 and 6, very light rain and snowfall are expected in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Rudraprayag, Chamoli and Uttarkashi, while the weather will remain dry in the rest of the districts of the state.

On May 7, there is a possibility of rain and hailstorm with thunder and lightning in the hilly districts of the state, for which a yellow alert has been issued. (ANI)

