Light to moderate intensity rain predicted in parts of Delhi today

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Light to moderate intensity rainfall will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi during the next two hours, as per Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi.



"24/09/2021: 20:45 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Shamli, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Moradabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours," said a tweet from RWFC, New Delhi.

Earlier on Wednesday, several parts of Delhi received rainfall in the morning. (ANI)

