Light to moderate rain in parts of UP, Delhi today: IMD

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted moderate intermittent rain over parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening.

"Light to moderate intermittent rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Sahaswan, Narora, Khurja, Noida, isolated places of South, South-West Delhi during the next two hours," IMD said in a tweet on Friday. (ANI)

