Light to moderate rain likely in parts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday stated that light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at few places over the Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on August 28 and 29.

"Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh on August 31 and September 1. However, no heavy rainfall warning has been issued by the IMD for the next three days", Meteorologist Raja Rao, from Hyderabad IMD told ANI on Wednesday.

IMD also stated that a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal and the adjoining areas during the next 24 hours as a cyclonic circulation has formed in the area

"Currently, a cyclonic circulation has formed over the north Bay of Bengal. It extends up to 5.8 kilometres above main sea level and is tilting southwest. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the North Bay of Bengal and the adjoining areas during the next 24 hours", IMD official told ANI.

Further, he added that light to moderate rains are very likely to occur over isolated places for the next four days in the Rayalaseema region of the state.

"Out of 31 districts, some received normal rainfall while few districts received excess rainfall. East Godavari district received 25 per cent excess rainfall whereas some districts in the state received deficit rainfall," Rao said. (ANI)

