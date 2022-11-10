Light to moderate rain predicted over parts of north India

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Delhi on Thursday morning predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of many cities including Panipat, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (UP) during the next two hours.



"10/11/2022: 06:45 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Panipat, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours," RWFC Delhi said in a tweet. (ANI)

