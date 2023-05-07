Light to moderate rainfall likely in parts of Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): Several districts in Himachal Pradesh will experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms on Sunday, informed Shimla Meteorological Centre here.

The bulletin issued by the Meteorological Centre stated that light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is likely to continue in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Kangra (Baijnath), Mandi, Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur with the possibility of hail in the districts of Sirmaur, Solan and Bilaspur.

According to the MeT, the wind speed in the state is likely to be 20 to 25 knots and warned of possible damage to the plantation, horticulture and standing crops due to strong winds.



Meanwhile, light rainfall/snowfall are likely to occur in the districts of Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur.

In the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu and Una, light rainfall with thundershower is expected while moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm are likely to occur in the districts of Hamirpur, Siramur, Solan, Bilaspur, Mandi and Shimla, the MeT said.

The authorities have asked people to take safe shelters as lightning may injure people and cattle in open places. Also, people are asked to stay indoors and avoid travel, if possible. (ANI)





