Light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms likely to occur in parts of Maharashtra: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 19 (ANI): Light to moderate spells of rain coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in different parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 hours, said the India Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and Light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, Nandurbar, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed during next 3-4 hours," the official statement said.

In this regard, IMD issued an advisory for the public to take precautions while moving out.



Earlier IMD had issued an advisory for Dhule and Nandurbar districts in Maharashtra.

"Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Dhule and Nandurbar," said IMD Mumbai.

Earlier IMD Director General, Meteorology, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had mentioned that India was likely to experience a normal monsoon this year.

Speaking to ANI, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, "Quantitatively, the seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country during the southwest monsoon, as a whole, is likely to be 96 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) with a model error of +- 5 per cent (Normal).

"Neutral Indian Ocean Dipole IOD conditions are prevailing over the Indian Ocean and the latest climate models forecast indicates that positive IOD conditions are likely to develop during the southwest monsoon season. Positive IOD is good for southwest monsoon over the country," Mohapatra added. (ANI)

