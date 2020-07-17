Representative Image
Light to moderate rainfall very likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 17:08 IST

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
It said light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra and Chamba districts of the state. (ANI)

