Light to moderate rainfall very likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

It said light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra and Chamba districts of the state. (ANI)

