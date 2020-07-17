Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
It said light to moderate rainfall/thundershowers are very likely to occur at isolated places in Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Kangra and Chamba districts of the state. (ANI)
Light to moderate rainfall very likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh
ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 17:08 IST
