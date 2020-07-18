Light to moderate rainfall spells are very likely over North and South Goa districts on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)
Light to moderate rainfall spells are very likely over North and South Goa districts on Saturday. (Photo/ANI)

Light to moderate rainfall very likely over North and South Goa

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2020 16:33 IST

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 18 (ANI): Light to moderate spells of rain are likely to occur at most parts of North Goa and South Goa districts during the next three hours (from 02:15 pm onwards), the Meteorological Centre, Goa informed on Saturday.
It predicted that rain is likely to be accompanied by winds of speed reaching up to 25-35 km/hr. Isolated locations in North and South Goa are likely to experience heavy spells.
It added that clouds are moving generally towards the east. At 02:15 pm today, rain-bearing clouds were present over talukas of the South Goa district, and they are approaching towards the coastlines of Goa from the sea. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl