Light to moderate rains over parts of K'taka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) on Sunday predicted scattered light to moderate rains over Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) area in the next 24 hours.



It also predicted that there will be generally cloudy sky with isolated light to moderate rains likely over the BBMP area for the next 2 days.

Rain will also occur in Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Bengaluru Urban districts.

"Scattered to widespread light to moderate rains likely over Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Bengaluru Urban districts. Isolated to scattered light to moderate rains likely over Bengaluru Rural and Tumakuru districts for next 24 hours," KSNDMC said in its weather forecast. (ANI)