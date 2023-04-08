Light to moderate rains, thunderstorms likely to occur in parts of Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Light to moderate spells of rains coupled with thunderstorms and gusty winds are very likely to occur in different parts of Maharashtra during the next 3-4 hours, said Meteorological Department, Mumbai.

"Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at isolated places in Pune, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Sangli, Solapur and Ratnagiri during the next 3-4 hours," said IMD Mumbai.



Earlier, IMD predicted that light rainfall is likely in some districts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours, which will bring some relief to the residents of the state from the heat.

"Light rainfall was recorded in Ujjain district in the last 24 hours and the remaining parts of the state remained dry. Also, the weather will be clear in the next 24 hours though there is a possibility of light drizzle in Betul and Chhindwara districts of the state," said senior meteorologist Narendra Meshram, IMD Bhopal.

Further, according to the met office, light thunderstorms with lightning are likely to occur over Burhanpur, South Khandwa and adjoining Khargone parts in forenoon hours. (ANI)

