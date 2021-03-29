Lighthouse tourism will add new dimensions to tourism sector: Guruprasad whom PM Modi mentioned in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Chennai resident R Guruprasad, who was mentioned in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday said lighthouse tourism will boost the tourism sector in the country as well as add a new dimension to it.

Lighthouses are now becoming potential tourist attractions globally as they offer panoramic vistas mostly on the coastline. Many of them are also linked to historical relevance. The Director-General of Lighthouses and Lightships has proposed to develop an ambitious project for the tourism development of lighthouses across India.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Guruprasad said, "Usually, I watch most of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programs. In one of the videos of the Maritime India Summit, PM Modi spoke about lighthouse tourism. I was very impressed and recollected my visits to the Mahabalipuram lighthouse."

Asked about the idea behind sharing his story, he said, "I thought if I could share my experience with PM Modi and if he speaks about this in 'Mann Ki Baat' then more people can get to know about lighthouses. There is a great historical significance of the Mahabalipuram lighthouse."

"I visited the lighthouse after PM Modi visited Mahabalipuram. PM Modi inspired me to visit the lighthouse. I like his vision. Lighthouse tourism can boost the tourism sector in India adding a new dimension to it. I also like the idea of the Statue of Unity that will now boost tourism in the surrounding region," he added.

On Sunday, while addressing the nation in the 75th episode of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said India is working towards the promotion of a unique aspect of this zone called lighthouse tourism. During his address, PM Modi mentioned Guruprasad's experience at the Mahabalipuram lighthouse.

Talking about Guruprasad, Prime Minister Modi had said: "Guruprasad ji has written in detail about Mahabalipuram lighthouse, the oldest lighthouse of India. He says that besides this lighthouse, there is the 'Ulkaneshwar' temple built hundreds of years ago by Pallava king Mahendravarman I."

He said that a total of 71 lighthouses have been identified to facilitate lighthouse tourism in India. "Museum, amphitheatre, cafeteria, children's park, eco-friendly cottages and landscaping will be prepared in all these lighthouses as per their capacity."

The Prime Minister also paid his tribute to lighthouse workers who lost their lives in the 2004 tsunami.

"The tsunami hit India in 2004. During the tsunami, we lost 14 of our employees working in our lighthouse...I pay respectful tribute to these light-keepers of ours and I admire the work of lighthouse workers," PM Modi said. (ANI)