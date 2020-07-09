Lightning kills 12 people in Bihar, CM announces Rs 4 lakh each for kin of deceased

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed that 12 people were killed by lighting in six districts of the state on Wednesday.

He also announced that Rs 4 lakh each will be given to the family of deceased.

"12 people died of lightning in 6 districts of the state. It has been directed to give ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependents of the deceased. I appeal to the people to be cautious in bad weather. Follow the suggestions issued from time to time by the Department of Disaster Management. Stay indoors in bad weather and be safe," Kumar tweeted. (ANI)

