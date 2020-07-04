Lightning strikes claims 21 more lives in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 4 (ANI): Twenty-one people have lost their lives due to lightning strikes in eight districts of Bihar in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Bihar Disaster Management Department, the loss of lives in the past 24 hours has been reported from Lakhisarai, Gaya, Banka, Jamui, Samastipur, Vaishali, Nalanda, and Bhojpur districts.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the eight people who lost their lives in the lightning strikes on Friday. It had claimed the lives of three people in Samastipur, two in Lakhisarai, one each in Gaya, Banka and Jamui.

Last week, over 90 people were killed due to thunderstorm and lightning strike in Bihar. (ANI)

