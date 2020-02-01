'Like a lotus blooming in Dal Lake': Sitharaman recites Kashmiri verse in budget speech

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday presented the Union Budget 2020 and followed the tradition of reciting poetry and couplets with a Kashmiri verse, outlining the inclusiveness of the country.

She translated the verse to Hindi during her speech.

"Humara watan khilte hue Shalimar bagh jaise, humara watan Dal lake mein khilte hue kamal jaisa, nau jawanon ke garam khoon jaisa, mera watan tera watan, humara watan, duniya ka sabse pyara watan (Our nation is like a blooming Shalimar Bagh, our nation is like a lotus blooming in Dal lake, like the hot blood of younger generation, my nation, your nation, our nation, world's most beautiful nation)."

The choice of a Kashmiri verse is significant after the government's landmark move of abrogating Article 370 which gave a special status to the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Budget speech by the Finance Minister is being keenly watched by members of all different parties in the Parliament. Investors, service-class, business community are also glued to their television sets to hear every word being narrated by her.

In her budget speech, which is ongoing as of now, Finance Minister Sitharaman has also stated that efforts made in the last five years and the enthusiasm and energy of our youth are the ignition of the country's growth. (ANI)

