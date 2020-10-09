Limit of pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine increased from 5,000 to 7,000 per day

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 9 (ANI): The limit of pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been increased from 5,000 to 7,000 per day, said Simrandeep Singh, Secretary to Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday.

He also said that some of the cinema halls, bars, coaching centres are reopening from tomorrow.

"Cinema halls, bars, coaching centres are allowed to open in the UT. Some of them are reopening from tomorrow and some from October 15. The limit of pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine has been increased from 5000 to 7000 per day," Singh told reporters here at a press briefing.



Talking about the reopening of UT, the J-K Secretary said that the inter-province and inter-state/UT pass will not be needed anymore.

"It will be decided by the CEO of Shrine Board that how many of these 7,000 pilgrims will be from Jammu and Kashmir and how many from outside the UT. The inter-province and inter-state/UT pass will not be needed anymore," said Secretary to J&K Govt.

He further said that testing is compulsory for those coming to the UT from outside.

"Earlier, testing was compulsory for people travelling from Red to Orange zones in the UT. Now all zones are Orange, so movement within the UT is free, no testing required. But testing is compulsory for those coming to the UT from outside," said Singh.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 11,482 active cases in the UT. (ANI)

