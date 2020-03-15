Lingaraj Temple launches awareness drive to contain COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The administration of Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar on Sunday launched an awareness drive to prevent the spread of fatal COVID-19.

In view of coronavirus spread, Sevayats of the temple organised awareness camp in front of the temple holding placards and distributing masks to devotees who were entering the temple premises.

They appealed to all passer-by devotees to wash their hands properly and maintain a distance from each other inside the temple premises as major precautions in view of coronavirus.

Ashwini Joshi, a devotee from Maharashtra said, "It is a good initiative that temple administration is distributing masks and spreading awareness to contain the coronavirus. The administration is also requesting people to wash their hands properly at basin place inside the temple."

"I am feeling good about this step of temple authorities and it is important to keep distance while entering into the temple and we will follow it and will keep a distance from each other," she added.

Apart from the mask distribution, the Lingaraj temple administration was heard making a timely announcement through microphone where people were appealed to keep themselves separate from people who have running nose and they were advised to use handkerchief while sneezing.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases across India reached 107 (including foreign nationals), according to the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare on Sunday. The disease which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

