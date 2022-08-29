Linking Sonali Phogat's death with Goa tourism unfortunate: Goa minister Rohan Khaunte

Panjim (Goa) [India], August 29 (ANI): Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Monday said the linking of politician Sonali Phogat's death with the tourism industry in Goa is unfortunate.

He said that people should also take responsibility and things should be seen in the right perspective.

"We should put the news in the right perspective. We all are shocked at Sonali Phogat's death, but we should not link tourism with every aspect. People are welcome to come here and enjoy this beautiful place, but they have to also take responsibility. We as the government will be providing all the facilities. Tourism is the backbone of the Goan economy. So, both government and media should act responsibly in this matter," Khaunte told ANI.

On being asked about whether the case will be transferred to CBI, he said that only the Chief Minister would be the right person to talk about it.

"I am not the right person to comment on that, the Chief Minister has already talked about it and he will be taking the decision," the Goa minister said.

Earlier on Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that if the need arises, CBI will be involved in the case.

"We've arrested all accused. We are in talks with Haryana CM and have sent all reports to DGP Haryana. If we later feel the need to involve CBI, we will ask for it, CM Pramod Sawant told ANI.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

Earlier, Goa Police had said that Sonali Phogat was forcibly drugged by her two associates who are now arrested after being named as accused in the case.

The two accused - Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh - have been arrested and further investigations are on, the Goa Police said.

The Goa Police arrested two more persons - Edwin Nunes and suspected drug peddler Dattprashad Gaonkar - in connection with the murder case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Jivba Dalvi said on Saturday.

The Police said that the investigation revealed that the drugs were supplied by a person named Dattaprasad Gaonkar who was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where the accused persons and the deceased were staying. (ANI)