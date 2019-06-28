Lioness gives birth to four cubs in Etawah safari

Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): A lioness named Jessica gave birth to four cubs at Etawah lion safari on Thursday, thus bringing cheer to the safari.

Director of the safari, Amit Tiwari, said, "Jessica gave birth to four cubs on June 27 between 2 am to 5 am in the morning. The mother has accepted all the cubs and she is feeding the cubs. This is the third time Jessica has given birth."

"It was a great day for Safari and after July 20 we will have 8 more lions which will be brought from Gujarat to our Safari here," he said.

Tiwari also mentioned that efforts are being made to ramp up the lion safari. (ANI)

