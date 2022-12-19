Liquor ban in Bihar is a "complete failure": Former Dy CM Sushil Modi slams Nitish Kumar govt

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Sushil Kumar Modi hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following the deaths in Bihar's Chhapra hooch tragedy and said that the liquor ban in the state is a "complete failure".

"BJP is agitating and continuously blaming the policies of the government for the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor in Saran and Siwan. The BJP has even gone so far as to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," said BJP MP Sushil Kumar.

He blamed CM Nitish Kumar for hiding the death figures.

"More than 100 people have died, the government is hiding the figures, and the police are threatening the people saying that they would be sent to jail if they get the post-mortem done. Due to fear, people are going to other ghats and burning dead bodies. An atmosphere of fear has been created by the Chief Minister saying that whoever drinks will die," said Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi in an interview with ANI.

Citing the 2016 Gopalganj incident he said that CM Nitish Kumar had given four lakh rupees to the victim's family.

"In 2016 an incident took place in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar gave four lakh rupees to the victim's family and according to Bihar's XI Provision Act if someone dies by drinking alcohol four lakh compensation is given. In the parliament why is Nitish Kumar refusing about giving any compensation," questioned Sushil Kumar Modi.

Sushil Kumar Modi said that the government is turning a blind eye to the National Crime Bureau data on the death toll.



"What is the fault of the families of those who have been killed, I have met 2 dozen families, and the situation is appalling, should they not get any help? The liquor ban in Bihar is a complete failure and the government is turning a blind eye to the National Crime Bureau data on the death toll," said Sushil Modi.

He further added that the Scheduled Caste Tribe people are being jailed such insensitivity is not appropriate.

"Congress-ruled states are within the country, first tell your allies not to implement liquor ban in Jharkhand when the government is running with the support of RJD, first get it done in Punjab, Himachal where their government is there, get it done in the governments of your allies," said Sushil Modi.

Sushil Modi further questioned why is liquor being sold in the state when it is banned.

"The administration is not able to do anything, if liquor is not available then people do not drink, why is liquor being available when liquor is banned in your state, the Chief Minister will have to answer this," he said.

He added that BJP has continuously besieged the Bihar government regarding the liquor ban.

"Education Minister Prof. Chandrashekhar retorted and said to ban liquor across the country, then state-to-state smuggling will also stop," said Sushil Modi. (ANI)

