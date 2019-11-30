Liquor ban in Gujarat is only on papers, says Rajasthan CM

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday took on his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani on the ban of the sale of liquor in the state, saying that this remains only on paper.

Gehlot, who was present at Gujarat Congress 'Jan Vedna Andolan' programme, spoke on the prohibition policy in the state. "Gujarat being home of Mahatma Gandhi has prohibited the sale of liquor, but this is only on papers."

Speaking to media persons, Chief Minister Gehlot said: "Vijay Rupani should seek help from the Chief Ministers of other states so that the liquor coming from there to Gujarat can be curbed. I have come to know that liquor was also seized from Mahatma Gandhi's school in Rajkot."

Earlier also, a verbal-spat broke out between the two chief ministers over the ban on liquor in Gujarat.

It was reported last month that Chief Minister Rupani had expressed displeasure over Gehlot's statement about alcohol consumption in the dry-state and had sought an unconditional apology from him. (ANI)

