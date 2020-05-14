Liquor bottles seized from car belonging to Buxar Sadar MLA

Buxar (Bihar) [India], May 14 (ANI): Police on Wednesday seized bottles of liquor from a car belonging to Buxar Sadar MLA Sanjay Kumar Tiwari and intercepted four persons in this connection.

The MLA was himself not present in the car, which was searched during vehicle checking at the Simri police station area.

Buxar Superintendant of Police Upendra Nath Sharma said: "We intercepted four persons. On checking with Vahan app it came to our notice that the car belonged to the MLA. We are registering an FIR against these four people and the owner of the car."

The MLA Tiwari said, "Ever since the lockdown began, my car was being used to distribute rations for the needy. Today also it had gone with ration supplies to be distributed in Jagdishpur. I'm surprised how my car reached the vicinity of Simri police station. I'm yet to speak with the workers who went to distribute the ration."

The MLA said he was in touch with the local administration and said necessary action should be taken in the incident. "Also, if there is a conspiracy against me then the government should take appropriate action on that," he said. (ANI)

